 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


'I don't think there would be a greater achievement' - proud Kiwi Gatland dreaming of victory over All Blacks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has spoken about his pride in returning to his homeland ahead of one of the most anticipated series of all time.

The Lions coach insists his side won't make the same mistakes of the 2005 side.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having masterminded the Lions' victorious series against Australia in 2013, Gatland heads to New Zealand faced with the most daunting task in all of rugby - defeating the All Blacks on home soil.

"I don't think there would be a greater achievement," Gatland told The Times.

"I see it as being an unbelievable challenge to go to New Zealand, back-to-back world champions, and trying to beat them in their own backyard."

"It's a massive honour. I am a very proud Kiwi, desperate to be successful back home against the All Blacks."

Hansen has got a shot in early as the mind games begin ahead of the eagerly awaited tour.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gatland also denied that the prospect of replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach was in his sights should he be able to pull off a series win.

"I'm not thinking, 'My plan is to be the All Blacks coach'."

The first Test between the All Blacks and the Lions will take place on June 24 at Eden Park.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The boundary was too small for the Black Caps' all-rounder against Pune today.

Watch: Colin de Grandhomme smashes brutal back-to-back sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

00:45
2
The Lions coach insists his side won't make the same mistakes of the 2005 side.

'I don't think there would be a greater achievement' - proud Kiwi Gatland dreaming of victory over All Blacks

00:30
3
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:16
4
Ardie Savea and Kieran Read with the Steinlager Trophy. New Zealand All Blacks v Wales. Rugby Union. 2nd test of the 3 test match Steinlager series. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 18 June 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'I'd be pretty sweet and ready' - Ardie Savea prepared for All Blacks number eight role

5
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 08: North Harbour rugby CEO Doug Rollerson had no comment after captain Ron Cribb left the New Zealand Rugby Union offices, Wellington, Wednesday, following a disciplinary hearing for head stomping in his teams NPC match against Canterbury, Saturday.Cribb received a six week suspension. (Photo by Ross Setford/Getty Images)

Former All Black Doug Rollerson dies after long battle with cancer

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ