'I don't think there would be a greater achievement' - proud Kiwi Gatland dreaming of victory over All Blacks

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has spoken about his pride in returning to his homeland ahead of one of the most anticipated series of all time.

Having masterminded the Lions' victorious series against Australia in 2013, Gatland heads to New Zealand faced with the most daunting task in all of rugby - defeating the All Blacks on home soil.

"I don't think there would be a greater achievement," Gatland told The Times.

"I see it as being an unbelievable challenge to go to New Zealand, back-to-back world champions, and trying to beat them in their own backyard."

"It's a massive honour. I am a very proud Kiwi, desperate to be successful back home against the All Blacks."

Gatland also denied that the prospect of replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach was in his sights should he be able to pull off a series win.

"I'm not thinking, 'My plan is to be the All Blacks coach'."