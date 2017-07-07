 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'I don't think he is a malicious player' - Lions winger defends SBW after nasty hit

share

Source:

AAP

British and Irish Lions player Anthony Watson says he does not think Sonny Bill Williams is a malicious player and confirmed the New Zealand star has apologised to him following last weekend's shoulder charge incident.

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams shoulder charges Lions winger Anthony Watson during the second Test in Wellington. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 2nd Rugby union test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 1 July 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams shoulder charges Lions winger Anthony Watson during the second Test in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

While Watson prepares to run out at Eden Park on Saturday and target a Test series-clinching victory over the All Blacks, Williams will be a spectator after being hit with a four-week ban.

He was sent off for a shoulder charge to Watson's head, leaving the hosts reduced to 14 men for 55 minutes as the Lions scored a gripping 24-21 triumph in Wellington.

"I had to go off for the HIA (head injury assessment), but felt fine. I came back on and felt fine and have done all the protocols stuff, so everything has gone to plan," Watson said.

"He messaged me on Twitter to say there was no intention, and I don't doubt that.

"I don't think he is a malicious player, so I don't think he intentionally led with his shoulder to hurt me or anything like that. It's just unfortunate, I guess."

Watson now has the chance to help the Lions make history, lining up for his third successive Test as the class of 2017 look to emulate what the 1971 tourists managed and win a series in New Zealand.

"It's all about winning on Saturday," he added. "Going home as 2-1 losers, you are still a loser."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The pain Bethanie Mattek-Sands was suffering was too much for other players to handle.

Video: Players left in tears after US tennis star screams in pain after suffering horrifying knee injury

00:42
2
Shag didn't want to be brought into a debate over whether the referee's had been looking closely enough at off the ball incidents.

Steve Hansen gives Andrew Saville hilarious telling off as the reporter questions him about his opinion on Lions series' refereeing

01:41
3
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

02:37
4
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


00:13
5
Walsh threw a season best of 21.97m at today’s Diamond League meet in Switzerland.

Watch: Rio Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh delighted with season's best throw in Switzerland

03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.

01:51
Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.

'You could carry out the tea' – Mils Muliaina gently suggests rugby isn't for Matty McLean, who takes epic tumble on Eden Park turf

Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.


01:31
Professor of Public Health Richard Edwards says tens of thousands of kids are still being affected by second hand smoke.

Should smoking be banned in cars to keep Kiwi children healthy?

The authors of an Otago University study want the law introduced to protect against second-hand smoke.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ