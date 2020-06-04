'I don't see any negatives' - Warren Gatland blown away by Dan Carter's NZ return

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland is welcoming the Blues' acquisition of All Blacks great Dan Carter, and the influence the 112-Test veteran will have on the next generation of Kiwi players.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Having not played on New Zealand soil since 2015, Carter was yesterday unveiled as a Blues player, answering an SOS call from coach Leon MacDonald, and joining the side as injury cover for Stephen Perofeta.

Despite the fact that his Chiefs could well be in the firing line of Carter's return to New Zealand soil, Gatland couldn't hide his excitement at welcoming Test rugby's all-time leading point scorer back.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Look I just think it's brilliant, it's great for the game and Dan, it's an opportunity for him," Gatland said via Zoom.

"He probably needs to get out of the house and do a bit of stuff to keep himself interested, great for media, great for the fans and sponsors. It's just going to create some interest, I think it's brilliant."

Gatland also hailing the impact that Carter will have on the Blues' young core of playmakers, including two-time World Rugby player of the year, Beauden Barrett.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I think he'll be great for Beauden Barrett, won't he? Given his experience.

"I think he'll be good for the Blues, not just for the 10s, but other players, he's got a world of experience, success wherever he's been.

"I think we all want superstars involved in the game. We want to keep our best players playing in New Zealand, for him to be able to come back.

Your playlist will load after this ad

I just think it's good for the youngsters, he's been a legend of New Zealand rugby and I don't see any negatives towards it."