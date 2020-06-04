TODAY |

'I don't see any negatives' - Warren Gatland blown away by Dan Carter's NZ return

Source:  1 NEWS

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland is welcoming the Blues' acquisition of All Blacks great Dan Carter, and the influence the 112-Test veteran will have on the next generation of Kiwi players.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After over 140 games for the Crusaders, the ex-All Black has signed for the Blues. Source: 1 NEWS

Having not played on New Zealand soil since 2015, Carter was yesterday unveiled as a Blues player, answering an SOS call from coach Leon MacDonald, and joining the side as injury cover for Stephen Perofeta.

Despite the fact that his Chiefs could well be in the firing line of Carter's return to New Zealand soil, Gatland couldn't hide his excitement at welcoming Test rugby's all-time leading point scorer back.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ex-All Black today trained with the Blues for the first time. Source: 1 NEWS

"Look I just think it's brilliant, it's great for the game and Dan, it's an opportunity for him," Gatland said via Zoom.

"He probably needs to get out of the house and do a bit of stuff to keep himself interested, great for media, great for the fans and sponsors. It's just going to create some interest, I think it's brilliant."

Gatland also hailing the impact that Carter will have on the Blues' young core of playmakers, including two-time World Rugby player of the year, Beauden Barrett.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carter said he'll probably end up picking Barrett's brain about rugby skills when they're training. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think he'll be great for Beauden Barrett, won't he? Given his experience.

"I think he'll be good for the Blues, not just for the 10s, but other players, he's got a world of experience, success wherever he's been.

"I think we all want superstars involved in the game. We want to keep our best players playing in New Zealand, for him to be able to come back.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks great is back on the NZ scene, much to the heartbreak of Crusaders fans. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

I just think it's good for the youngsters, he's been a legend of New Zealand rugby and I don't see any negatives towards it."

However, despite the Blues beginning their Super Rugby Aotearoa season against the Hurricanes at Eden Park next week, Carter isn't expected to feature until later in the competition, due to his lack of a pre-season with his new side.

Rugby
Chiefs
Blues
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:25
Dan Carter's 'Super Nana' weighs in on grandson's shock return - 'I never wanted him to play for the Blues'
2
Blues won't rush Dan Carter into Super Rugby action, says coach
3
Warren Gatland takes cheeky jab at Dan Carter while praising return - 'He's getting a bit old'
4
Fijian golf great Vijay Singh withdraws from event after being labelled 'piece of trash' by fellow pro
5
'I don't see any negatives' - Warren Gatland blown away by Dan Carter's NZ return
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:09

Warren Gatland takes cheeky jab at Dan Carter while praising return - 'He's getting a bit old'
03:25

Dan Carter's 'Super Nana' weighs in on grandson's shock return - 'I never wanted him to play for the Blues'

Irish rugby star reveals fans told him to kill himself after RWC loss to All Blacks
00:33

'He's not getting rich' – Dan Carter with Blues to give back, says coach Leon MacDonald