'I don't need to worry about my job' - Eddie Jones insists he won't be sacked after series loss to Springboks

Eddie Jones has swatted aside doubt over his future as England rugby coach, despite a series loss to South Africa.

England rugby coach Eddie Jones

England rugby coach Eddie Jones

Source: Getty

The Springboks have already clinched the series 2-0 ahead of tonight's final match at Newlands, while England are on a run of five consecutive Test defeats.

Jones insists his sole aim is to oversee an end to the barren spell and is not worried about speculation over his post.

"I don't need to worry about my job. All I need to worry about is coaching better," Jones said.

"At the moment we have a young team that is struggling a little bit. That's the reality. Everyone knows we are struggling. We don't have enough experience in the team.

"We're going through a renewal period. You go through a great period with a settled senior team. We don't have that now ... someone has to take the team through it."

Jones' stint as England coach began with 17 straight victories and a remarkable sequence of 24 wins from 25 Tests but is now showing major fault lines that could cause problems for the Australian.

The climax to an unsuccessful tour of South Africa will mark the final match staged at Newlands before it is pulled down due to financial troubles.

"It's one of the great rugby grounds in the world and to have the privilege to play the last Test there is something we're all honoured to be part of," Jones said.

"Newlands has seen some great Test matches and it's got that unique atmosphere there that you don't get at any other South African ground.

"You've got the cultural mix at Newlands that you don't get anywhere else and it's fantastic. I remember coming here in Super Rugby and it was always the toughest ground to win at."

