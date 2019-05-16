'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree

Sonny Bill Williams has shown he can shine in the academic arena as well as on the footy field after earning a bachelor's degree.

Williams took to social media to celebrate his graduation from Otago Polytechnic where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Management (Sport Management) with distinction.

The 33-year-old posted a picture of his new degree alongside another of him in his graduation gown surrounded by his family.

"Yes a Pacific Islander, boxer, league, sevens & rugby player can GRADUATE!" he said in the post.

"Don't ever let anyone pigeon hole you. Alhamdulillah."

Williams enrolled in Otago Polytechnic last year through Capable New Zealand - a programme run by Otago Polytechnic that allows students to study remotely and also use their Auckland campus.