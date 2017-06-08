 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'I don't know what his thinking is' – Steve Hansen shoots down Warren Gatland's Super Rugby claims

share

Source:

NZN

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen is already toying, it seems, with British and Irish Lions counterpart Warren Gatland.

Gatland said that there was little difference between Super Rugby teams and the All Blacks after the Lions lost to the Blues.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having fallen to the Blues 22-16 in Auckland last night, Gatland insisted to reporters that the gulf in quality between the Kiwi Super Rugby franchises and the all-conquering All Blacks wasn't all that large.

Of the five franchises, the Blues have been the weakest since at least 2014 and have missed the finals for six straight seasons.

Nevertheless, Gatland felt the Tana Umaga-coached side and the world champions would be fairly similar - a notion that received short shrift from Hansen, who said with tongue in cheek that he thought Gatland was joking.

"He was probably just trying to take a bit of humour, after struggling a wee bit with his press conference before that," Hansen said, referring to Gatland's testy exchange on Monday with a journalist about his tactics.

High praise indeed for the Blues, but is the Lions coach just trying to take the pressure off his misfiring team?
Source: SKY

"I don't think there's any comparison to Super Rugby and Test rugby, but he's probably just trying to make a light comment, possibly, I don't know."

"I don't know what his thinking is."

The Lions, packed with Test talent from the home unions, have underwhelmed on Kiwi soil so far and only just scraped past the provincial Barbarians 13-7 in their tour opener in Whangarei last Saturday.

Despite the poor start, Hansen maintained that Gatland's 41-man squad was the finest to ever come to New Zealand. 

"They're in the infancy of this tour and they'll only get better and better, and they'll be a good side when the Tests come around," Hansen said.

"It's well documented that's all they want to win anyway.

"Gatland has made it very clear that first Test is all he's got his eyes on - I don't think they're too bothered by what's happening between now and then."

The Lions' next match is against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders warming up during the Super Rugby Match, Crusaders V Blues, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 3rd March 2016. Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'We have some of the world's best' - Crusaders pick eight All Blacks to face wounded Lions


00:37
2
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride


00:42
3
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks


00:31
4
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:33
5
Jordie, along with brothers Beauden and Scott, have been selected in the All Blacks squad to face the British and Irish Lions.

'It might have been in our wildest aspirations' – Jordie Barrett thrilled to join older brothers in All Blacks squad

Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ