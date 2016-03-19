 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'I don't know what the future is' - former Wallabies star casts doubts over Sunwolves

share

Source:

AAP

Former Wallaby Berrick Barnes believes rugby has a bright future in Japan, but he's unsure if it includes the Sunwolves.

Sunwolves player Harumichi Tatekawa attempts to breach Rebels defence

Source: Getty

Barnes has one more season to run on his contract with Top League side Panasonic Wild Knights, who he first joined back in 2013.

The ex-Queensland and NSW back said he has loved every moment since moving to Japan and believes the country will host a successful World Cup in 2019.

But what Japanese rugby looks like beyond then remains to be seen.

The Tokyo-based Sunwolves - who have won just three matches since their inception - will join the Australian conference in Super Rugby this year and Barnes believes they will improve after bolstering their squad with a number of key foreign imports.

However, the franchise faces a constant "juggling act" given the financial strength of Top League clubs, which are bankrolled by major companies like Panasonic, Suntory, Toyota and Honda.

"The money's not in the international game in Japan. It's not in the JRFU, it's within the companies," Barnes said.

"Companies pay their players and they're effectively paying their Sunwolves deal. It's that push and pull.

"Most of them are really generous and give their players and I know we do at (Panasonic), we want our players to go forward and experience that stuff. But it's kind of hard.

"But coming into a World Cup, everyone's got on board to know that (the Sunwolves need) success ... (it's) similar to what they do in New Zealand, everyone knows the All Blacks is the top brand so they've got to try and push the resources into that first and foremost."

The Sunwolves' very existence is up in the air - along with the rest of Super Rugby, which could face dramatic changes when the current broadcast deal for the competition expires in 2020.

"I don't know what the future is ... after the World Cup some big decisions need to be made about where the future's going to be heading in the southern hemisphere and what the product is and where it goes," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'He didn't do nothing wrong' - ex-Reds star laments Quade Cooper sacking

2
Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 24 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Fiji skipper slams 'unprofessional' board, threatens boycott over World Cup pay dispute

00:33
3
The Sydney woman was asked to leave the playing field so she wouldn't get hit, but it didn't go down well.

Watch: Ranting woman has tantrum at cricket players after exercise routine interrupted for scheduled match

00:29
4
King is one of NZ's seven-strong squash side to compete on the Gold Coast this year.

'It's the pinnacle for us' – Kiwi squash star Joelle King beams after Commonwealth Games selection

00:20
5
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

'I allowed her to be a warrior!' Ref in charge of bloody UFC bout defends his officiating


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.

00:29
A 6.4 magnitude quake rocked a Taiwan town this morning, leaving at least two people dead.

Death toll rises to four, more than 140 people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

Dozens were critically injured in the shake overnight.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


00:15
A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 