'Don't grow up too much in a week' - Beauden Barrett posts beautiful 'daddy's girl' picture with newborn

Beauden Barrett has shared an adorable moment with his newborn daughter Billie Rose, asking her not to grow up too much while he's away on All Blacks duty.

Beauden Barrett holds his daughter Billie. Source: Beauden Barrett / Instagram

Barrett became a father for the first time last month after he and wife Hannah welcomed Billie Rose to the world.

Since then, Barrett has returned to All Blacks duties as the team prepares to play the Wallabies in their first Bledisloe Test this year on Sunday in Wellington.

The match means Barrett had to leave his young family behind in Auckland, but he had a message for his daughter before he left, which he shared alongside a picture of him holding her.

"Don’t grow up too much in a week my little peach," Barrett wrote.

"Dad will be home soon."

Barrett is one of multiple All Blacks who have become fathers for the first time this year, with Richie Mo'unga welcoming his own daughter in August. Sevu Reece and his partner are also expecting.