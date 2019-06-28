TODAY |

'Don't be a dick, don't be like Folau' - Kiwi MP fires back at sacked rugby star's latest outburst

Kiwi MP Kiri Allan has hit back at Israel Folau's latest outburst, where he claims the current Australian bushfires are "God's punishment" for abortion and same-sex marriage being legal.

After the sacked Wallabies star claimed that sin is to blame for the bushfires engulfing New South Wales, Labour MP for the East Coast electorate Ms Allan fired back in Folau's direction.

Labour's Kiri Allan Source: 1 NEWS

Taking to Twitter, Ms Allan - who is openly gay - pointed out that she comes from a similar religious background.

"I grew up in a Pentecostal church and listened to stuff like this growing up," she wrote.

"Even though I knew it didn't sound right, there was always this internal voice wondering whether it might be.

"Twenty years on - I have concluded that smack talk like this is just that. SMACK TALK.

"Love who you want to, be kind to yourself and others and don't be a dick. Basic principles to live by.

"Don't be like Folau."

Israel Folau speaks to media his conciliation meeting with Rugby Australia at Fair Work Commission on June 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty
