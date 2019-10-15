TODAY |

'Don't be burdened' – All Blacks' quarter-final mentality revealed by Matt Todd

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

All Blacks loose forward Matt Todd has detailed the side's mentality, just days out from this year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Tokyo.

Looking for a third straight Rugby World Cup title, the All Blacks will face Ireland in their first knockout game on Saturday night, a match last year tipped as a potential final.

While many teams may be overawed by the prospect of a World Cup quarter-final, the All Blacks are just taking things one step at a time.

"I guess we just talk about the excitement of it," Todd said.

"We've earned the right to be here, and embrace the occasion. Embrace the pressure that's going to come, so get prepared for it, have a good week's prep.

"Enjoy the week, don't be burdened by the week. We had a good run yesterday, another good run today.

"There's a good feeling in the camp. So far so good, and we've got to build that towards Saturday."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks are embracing the pressure as they build up to Saturday's clash with Ireland. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
'I'm not happy' – Diamonds coach angry over Kayla Cullen's Australian switch
2
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
3
'I'm not going to stand there' - Andrew Fifita defends Nelson Asofa-Solomona's Bali brawl
4
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
5
'It must be weird' - Wallabies coach perplexed that Eddie Jones has Aussie league great in camp before quarter-final
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:00

Japanese rugby superfan proving RWC sensation off the field
01:11

Ardie Savea hoping to replicate brother Julian's blockbuster 2015 quarter-final display

Nigel Owens to take charge of All Blacks v Ireland World Cup quarter-final
01:11

Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup