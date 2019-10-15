'Don't be burdened' – All Blacks' quarter-final mentality revealed by Matt Todd

All Blacks loose forward Matt Todd has detailed the side's mentality, just days out from this year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Tokyo.

Looking for a third straight Rugby World Cup title, the All Blacks will face Ireland in their first knockout game on Saturday night, a match last year tipped as a potential final.

While many teams may be overawed by the prospect of a World Cup quarter-final, the All Blacks are just taking things one step at a time.

"I guess we just talk about the excitement of it," Todd said.

"We've earned the right to be here, and embrace the occasion. Embrace the pressure that's going to come, so get prepared for it, have a good week's prep.

"Enjoy the week, don't be burdened by the week. We had a good run yesterday, another good run today.