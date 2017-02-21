'Don't be afraid to put your hand up and ask for help' - appeal for Kiwi rugby players not to face their mental health concerns alone

The head of the New Zealand Rugby Players Association has spoken out about the need for a greater emphasis on mental health in rugby as well as professional sport as a whole.

With the recent passing of former Wallaby Dan Vickerman, emphasis on players mental wellbeing has taken centre stage once again, with Rob Nichol adamant that the environment must be created for players to feel safe in coming forward with problems.

"Even those that are most aware there is still that barrier at times to putting your hand up and asking for help," Nichol told 1 NEWS.

The Players Association in combination with New Zealand Rugby have had a confidential help line for players for over 10 years, yet Nichol believes that the problem exists on a wider scale than just rugby.

"Everyone will tell you, this is not a sport related thing, this is not a rugby related thing, this is a societal thing."

"If someone is struggling with their mental wellness, the key is to be able to get that help, to increase that knowledge and get into a position where you're healthy and you're happy."

"The message has to be the same, don't be afraid to put your hand up and ask for help."

Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service