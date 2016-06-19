 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Done deal! Ben Smith puts family, black jersey first and re-signs with the NZR

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks fullback Ben Smith is staying in New Zealand with the Highlanders and New Zealand Rugby.

All Black fullback returns to wife Kate and their one-year-old daughter Annabelle Clair as the squad arrives to play Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 32-year-old announced the decision on Instagram this afternoon.

"Hey guys, thanks for your amazing support over the last couple of weeks. We've made the decision, I'm going to stay with the Highlanders and the All Blacks Make sure you check out the video on my Facebook page. Exciting times ahead for me and the family."

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 17: Ben Smith of the New Zealand All Blacks is tackled by Wesley Fofana of France during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match between New Zealand and France at the Millennium Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

All Blacks' winger Ben Smith is tackled by Wesley Fofana of France.

Source: Getty

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Smith's call was huge for the side heading towards the next World Cup.

"To have the most consistent player in world rugby re-signing is great news for New Zealand rugby and a real credit to our game," Hansen said,

"It's a real confidence booster for us to keep a player of this calibre in our country and we now look forward with excitement knowing that our vice-captain is going to be with us through to 2020.

"Obviously, it's taken a wee while to reach an agreement but good things take time. On behalf of the All Blacks, I'd personally like to thank 'Bender' and his wife Katie, his agent Warren Alcock, the New Zealand Rugby Board, CEO Steve Tew and Manager of Player Contracting & Relationships Ben Castle, all of whom played a major part in getting this deal done."

Smith, who was off contract with New Zealand Rugby at the end of the 2017 season, had been linked with several top European clubs, including French side Pau and Munster of Ireland.

He could have earned up to $NZ1.5m a season.

Taking to Instagram, Smith earlier today posted that he was "pretty close to a big decision".

"Stay tuned this afternoon. #fansfirst." 

Smith has played 60 Tests for the All Blacks, and was appointed vice-captain following the retirements of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.

Related

All Blacks

00:29
From humble beginnings the Highlanders star has achieved cult status as a Rugby World Cup winner.

New Zealand Rugby fears European mega-deal for Ben Smith

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
All Black fullback returns to wife Kate and their one-year-old daughter Annabelle Clair as the squad arrives to play Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Done deal! Ben Smith puts family, black jersey first and re-signs with the NZR


00:42
2
The former All Blacks enforcer labelled the iconic Springboks halfback one of the best he played against.

'He was a pain in the arse' – Josh Kronfeld's cheeky tribute to admired rival Joost van der Westhuizen

00:40
3
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Breakers' Akil Mitchell having problems with eye that popped out in sickening accident, returns to USA


01:44
4
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

00:42
5
The former All Blacks captain and now Blues coach paid tribute to the late Springbok, who he described as the "modern day halfback".

'He was constantly yapping!' Umaga rekindles past memories of van der Westhuizen from his early All Blacks career

00:43
All Black fullback returns to wife Kate and their one-year-old daughter Annabelle Clair as the squad arrives to play Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Done deal! Ben Smith puts family, black jersey first and re-signs with the NZR

The fullback's playing future had been a source of debate for weeks. But not anymore.

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.

00:27
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ