Done deal! Ben Smith puts family, black jersey first and re-signs with the NZR

All Blacks fullback Ben Smith is staying in New Zealand with the Highlanders and New Zealand Rugby.

The 32-year-old announced the decision on Instagram this afternoon.

"Hey guys, thanks for your amazing support over the last couple of weeks. We've made the decision, I'm going to stay with the Highlanders and the All Blacks Make sure you check out the video on my Facebook page. Exciting times ahead for me and the family."

All Blacks' winger Ben Smith is tackled by Wesley Fofana of France. Source: Getty

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Smith's call was huge for the side heading towards the next World Cup.

"To have the most consistent player in world rugby re-signing is great news for New Zealand rugby and a real credit to our game," Hansen said,

"It's a real confidence booster for us to keep a player of this calibre in our country and we now look forward with excitement knowing that our vice-captain is going to be with us through to 2020.

"Obviously, it's taken a wee while to reach an agreement but good things take time. On behalf of the All Blacks, I'd personally like to thank 'Bender' and his wife Katie, his agent Warren Alcock, the New Zealand Rugby Board, CEO Steve Tew and Manager of Player Contracting & Relationships Ben Castle, all of whom played a major part in getting this deal done."

Smith, who was off contract with New Zealand Rugby at the end of the 2017 season, had been linked with several top European clubs, including French side Pau and Munster of Ireland.

He could have earned up to $NZ1.5m a season.

Taking to Instagram, Smith earlier today posted that he was "pretty close to a big decision".

"Stay tuned this afternoon. #fansfirst."