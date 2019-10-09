TODAY |

'It doesn't mean anything if we don't win this weekend' - Japan out to keep creating World Cup history

Nearly four years on from becoming the first side to exit a Rugby World Cup despite winning three pool matches, Japan know that their quest to make this year's quarter-finals is far from secure.

Despite a famous win over South Africa in Brighton, Japan's class of 2015 still fell short of reaching the knockout rounds in England.

Now hosting the tournament for the very first time, Japan stunned the form book once again, coming away with a famous victory over Ireland in Shizuoka.

With one more pool match to play, coming against Scotland this weekend, a victory could see Japan not only advance from their group but win it altogether.

On the flipside, a loss to Scotland, and other results going against them could see Japan cruelly out of the tournament in which they've been the main attraction.

"The foundations were laid last Rugby World Cup," winger Lomano Lemeki told media.

"How well the boys did then. They just put up short and it was Scotland that ended it again.

"So it's a bit of revenge we get to give one back this weekend. All the hard word has paid off in the first three games, but it doesn't mean anything if we don't win this weekend."

If Japan were to beat Scotland and win Pool A, then the Brave Blossoms would face South Africa in the quarter-finals. However, should by some circumstance Japan finish second, then the hosts will square off against the All Blacks in the knockout stage.

The hosts can become the first Asian side to make the quarter-finals. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
