What does the Typhoon Hagibis cancellation mean for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?

While the impending Typhoon Hagibis has Rugby World Cup organisers panicking, All Blacks fans need not stress over the chance at a third straight Webb Ellis Cup.

With the All Blacks' final pool match with Italy now abandoned due to the incoming category five storm, the match scheduled to be played on Saturday will instead go down as a scoreless draw - both sides sharing the points.

That will see the All Blacks finish their pool stage with 16 points, with three wins and one draw - placing Steve Hansen's side one point ahead of South Africa.

The Springboks, meanwhile, will finish as the group runners up with 14 points from their three wins and one defeat. Italy will be the unlucky side, finishing on 12 points and unable to attempt to beat the All Blacks for a quarter-final place.

Over in Pool A, the cancellation of the last final match in the group Japan v Scotland would also do little to change the predicted quarter-final layout, while Ireland's clash with Manu Samoa has been given the green light.

Hosts Japan would win the group for the first time in the nation's history, coming away with 16 points, while Ireland would take the runner up spot on 13 points. No word has yet been given on the outcome of that match, at this stage still scheduled to be played on Sunday in Yokohama.

That series of events would see the quarter-finals consist of the All Blacks facing Ireland, and Japan against South Africa.

Another scenario could change that quarter-final layout though, should Ireland defeat Samoa with a bonus point, and Japan-Scotland be called off. That would see Ireland pip Japan to top spot in the group, switching the two quarter-final ties around altogether.