'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

Former All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua is targeting a return to New Zealand rugby, with the intention of playing in the 2023 World Cup in France.

Steven Luatua Source: Photosport

Luatua, 26, left New Zealand in 2017, joining English side Bristol having impressed for the Blues in Super Rugby - as well as starring in the famous 22-16 win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Speaking to the Daily Mail however, Luatua says that it's still his goal to play at a World Cup.

"I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup, maybe in 2023," he said.

"Giving up the All Blacks jersey, especially ahead of the Lions tour, was the hardest part."