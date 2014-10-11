 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua is targeting a return to New Zealand rugby, with the intention of playing in the 2023 World Cup in France.

Steven Luatua

Source: Photosport

Luatua, 26, left New Zealand in 2017, joining English side Bristol having impressed for the Blues in Super Rugby - as well as starring in the famous 22-16 win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Speaking to the Daily Mail however, Luatua says that it's still his goal to play at a World Cup.

"I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup, maybe in 2023," he said.

"Giving up the All Blacks jersey, especially ahead of the Lions tour, was the hardest part."

Luatua's current deal with Bristol will all but rule him out of contention for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, however a return to New Zealand could allow him to take part in the 2023 tournament.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
City scraped a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace thanks to their goalkeeper.

Last minute penalty save keeps Manchester City's unbeaten run alive

00:27
2
The 1-1 result sees the Gunners lose ground on the top four in the EPL.

Jay Rodriguez slots home penalty for West Brom after controversial handball to clinch draw with Arsenal


00:26
3
The Firebirds' batsman helped his side chase down the Volts’ total.

Luke Ronchi hammers Wellington to Super Smash win over Otago

00:22
4
The Heat's Kiwi skipper fell for 15 in the 56 run loss to Adelaide.

Brendon McCullum fails to fire as Brisbane crash to BBL defeat

5
Phoenix's Roy Krishna reacts to a refereeing decision during the Round 9 Hyundai A-League football match between the Wellington Phoenix & Melbourne Victory at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 3rd December 2017. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Phoenix and Mariners slump to stalemate

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."

11:00
Fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Happy New Year! Auckland's skies lit up with fireworks over Sky Tower to welcome in 2018

Fireworks at Auckland's Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Large swells set to bring dangerous waves across NZ's west coast on New Year's Day

MetService says the waves are caused by a deep storm in the Southern Ocean.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 