'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

Former All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua is targeting a return to New Zealand rugby, with the intention of playing in the 2023 World Cup in France.
Steven Luatua
Luatua, 26, left New Zealand in 2017, joining English side Bristol having impressed for the Blues in Super Rugby - as well as starring in the famous 22-16 win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.
Speaking to the Daily Mail however, Luatua says that it's still his goal to play at a World Cup.
"I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup, maybe in 2023," he said.
"Giving up the All Blacks jersey, especially ahead of the Lions tour, was the hardest part."
Luatua's current deal with Bristol will all but rule him out of contention for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, however a return to New Zealand could allow him to take part in the 2023 tournament.
