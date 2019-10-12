Do-or-die World Cup clash between Scotland and Japan cleared to go ahead after Typhoon Hagibis

The final pool game of this year's Rugby World Cup between Japan and Scotland will go ahead, World Rugby has announced.

The match at Yokohama was up in the air after super Typhoon Hagibis made it's way up Japan overnight but after organisers assessed the stadium in Yokohama, which will be hosting the match, it was decided the game is safe to go ahead.

The game will decide who will join Ireland in making the quarter-finals from Pool A with a win for Japan meaning they will make the tournament's knockout stage for the first time.

Scotland must win the game to advance, knocking out the Brave Blossoms in doing so, but they need to deny Japan a bonus point in the process.

Japan can advance to the quarter-finals despite losing the game in two scenarios; if Scotland fail to secure the four-try bonus point while Japan secures a bonus point for losing by seven or less.