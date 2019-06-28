TODAY |

Dispute with Rugby Australia has been ‘extremely hard’ on Maria, Israel Folau admits

1 NEWS/Sky News
More From
Rugby
Australia

Former Wallaby Israel Folau has spoken about how “extremely hard” his battle with Rugby Australia has been on his wife Maria.

In an interview on Sky News last night, the Folau was asked how his wife was coping with the intense media attention she and her husband have received.

“She’s has been dragged into this situation unexpectedly and it’s been very frustrating for her,” Folau said.

Folau’s contract with the Wallabies was terminated after he posted a controversial social media post back in April.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Folau appeared on Sky last night as he prepares to take his former employer to the Fair Work Commission. Source: SKY

He has since been slammed for his attempt to finance his legal battle against Rugby Australia through a crowdfunding website.

Rugby Australia slams Israel Folau’s claim they offered to pay him to take down controversial social media post as ‘completely untrue’

Folau’s Silver Fern wife has been heavily criticised for her support of her husband.

Folau says it’s been the support of his wife that’s helped him get through.

“I’m very lucky she is a strong woman, she is the same as me, convicted by her faith. She’s continued to march on and stay strong.”
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

In an interview with Sky News, Israel Folau spoke about how his wife was coping with the intense media attention. Source: Sky News
More From
Rugby
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Folau appeared on Sky last night as he prepares to take his former employer to the Fair Work Commission.
Rugby Australia slams Israel Folau's claim they offered to pay him to take down controversial social media post as 'completely untrue'
2
There are reports Gatland will replace Colin Cooper at the Chiefs, following his shock resignation yesterday.
Warren Gatland to coach Chiefs, but will miss 2021 season to lead Lions - report
3
The NZ men's team edged out the Silver Ferns in their historic encounter tonight.
New Zealand men's team edge out Silver Ferns in historic first encounter between the two teams
4
Hurricanes Vaea Fifita runs in a try with Jaguares' Ramiro Moyano during the Hurricanes vs Jaguares Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 17th of May 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Hurricanes make one forced change to starting side for Crusaders semifinal
5
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.
Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
1 NEWS

Queensland man alleges car crash deaths of his children deliberately caused by mother, says he warned authorities

Urgent hunt for Australian man who has vanished in North Korea
00:51
Andrew Olphert, believed to be from Tauranga, was last seen at his Sydney home.

NSW Police 'greatly concerned' for missing Kiwi man Andrew Olphert as bushland search starts

Hurricanes Vaea Fifita runs in a try with Jaguares' Ramiro Moyano during the Hurricanes vs Jaguares Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 17th of May 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Hurricanes make one forced change to starting side for Crusaders semifinal