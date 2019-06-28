Dispute with Rugby Australia has been ‘extremely hard’ on Maria, Israel Folau admits

Former Wallaby Israel Folau has spoken about how “extremely hard” his battle with Rugby Australia has been on his wife Maria.

In an interview on Sky News last night, the Folau was asked how his wife was coping with the intense media attention she and her husband have received.

“She’s has been dragged into this situation unexpectedly and it’s been very frustrating for her,” Folau said.

Folau’s contract with the Wallabies was terminated after he posted a controversial social media post back in April.

He has since been slammed for his attempt to finance his legal battle against Rugby Australia through a crowdfunding website.

Folau’s Silver Fern wife has been heavily criticised for her support of her husband.

Folau says it’s been the support of his wife that’s helped him get through.