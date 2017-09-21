 

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

Auckland and All Blacks centre George Moala was in sensational form in his side's 34-26 loss to Otago, scoring twice for the visitors in Dunedin.

The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.
Playing at second-five to accommodate fellow All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa, Moala barged over from close range after an Auckland scrum thanks to some quick work from teammate Jerome Kaino.

However, it was Moala's second try that'll surely have All Blacks selectors taking note, receiving the ball again close to the line, bumping off one Otago defender while holding off another to keep his side in the match.

There would be no hat-trick for the in-form Moala, with Auckland slumping to a 34-26 loss - thanks to outstanding defensive work from the hosts.

