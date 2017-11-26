 

'That was the difference between the two sides' - Warren Gatland overwhelmed by All Blacks attack

The cliche that rugby is won up front was ignored by Wales coach Warren Gatland following their fighting loss to the All Blacks in Cardiff.

The Wales coach said Ioane and Waisake Naholo were probably the difference in today's 33-18 win to the All Blacks.
Two tries each to wingers Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo helped carry the tourists to a 33-18 win, a scoreline which flattered against a Welsh team who dominated most of the game's statistical categories.

Nearly every time New Zealand went into attack, they scored.

The attributes of Ioane and Naholo simply couldn't be matched by the home side, who were missing a trio of injured British and Irish Lions outside backs - Liam Williams, George North and Jonathan Davies.

"We were a good chance of winning if we were able to contain the size, power and pace of their wingers," Gatland said.

"Unfortunately that was probably the difference between the two sides."

Gatland joined All Blacks coach Steve Hansen in his adulation of 20-year-old Ioane, who has been brilliant all year but appears to have lifted to another level in Europe this month.

Gatland reckons opposition defences will have their hands full for a long time.

"His grandmother was Welsh wasn't she?" he smiled.

"He's not bad is he? There's not many weaknesses in his game.

Hansen says everyone knows they can score tries but he's also impressed with their off-ball gameplay.
Source: 1 NEWS

"He's quick and powerful, with a lot of great footwork and he scores tries.

"He's got a few more years in him. Isn't the age of wingers finishing in New Zealand 27 or something? So he's got another seven years at the top."

Gatland was nevertheless pleased with his inexperienced wingers Steff Evans and Hallam Amos, whose efforts mirrored those of a team who took the fight to the world champions.

Trailing 13-12 at halftime, Gatland says they felt "comfortable" but, crucially, their accuracy was awry after the break.

"Against the best team in the world, they probably nailed two or three moments and we didn't," he said.

"There's no doubt Jonathan Davies and George North would have given us a lot out there today but they were missing some key individuals as well.

"I thought it was a great Test match and we contributed a heck of a lot to it."

