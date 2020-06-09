Die-Hard Hurricanes fan John Campbell reveals what he will yell at Beauden Barrett on his Blues debut

Die-hard Hurricanes fan and Breakfast presenter John Campbell says he is always vocal when watching Hurricanes games, however, his screams will be directed toward one player in particular this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Campbell said all of the Hurricanes players receive his cries of support: "I yell out for TJ (Perenara), I yell out for Ardie (Savea), I yell out for Ben (Lam)."

Campbell says he will let Beauden Barrett know he is "wearing the wrong jersey" as he takes to the field at Eden Park, his first outing as a Blues player since switching from the Hurricanes last year.