'I didn't want to see his face' - Dane Coles jokes about Beauden Barrett's Blues move

Dane Coles has jokingly hit out at All Blacks and now former Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett, following his Super Rugby switch to the Blues.

Barrett, 28, last week confirmed that he was leaving Wellington to join the Blues, saying that informing long time teammates Coles and TJ Perenara was one of the hardest parts of his decision.

Currently in Buenos Aires to face Argentina in the Rugby Championship this weekend, Coles joked that Barrett's move is now causing division within the All Blacks' camp.

"We had some activity and we were telling him to go off with the Blues boys," Coles told Radio Sport.

"The banter early on would have been ruthless, but as long as we remain friends and mates. The first couple of days I didn't want to see his face. I was pretty gutted. But you've got to push that aside.

"We're on speaking terms now and it's part of rugby. He's got to look out for his family."