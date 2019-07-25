'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback

Beauden Barrett had no say in the decision to move to fullback for this weekend's Test with South Africa in Wellington, coach Steve Hansen revealed today.

Barrett, 28, was surprisingly named in the 15 jersey for Saturday night's showdown with the Springboks, with Richie Mo'unga given the nod at first-five in his place.

While Hansen has expressed his desire to see the two play together at the same time, the All Blacks' coach also revealed that the decision was entirely his own.

"I didn't ask him his opinion," Hansen said.

"I know he can play fullback, he knows he can play fullback.

"When I said 'you're playing fullback', he said 'yep no worries'.

"That's about how it went."