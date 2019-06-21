TODAY |

Departing Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson says Israel Folau saga had 'incredible impact' on failed season

AAP
More From
Rugby
Religion
Social Issues

Daryl Gibson admits he's entering the great unknown after choosing to walk away from the final season of his NSW Waratahs contract.

Despite having a year remaining on a deal he signed in February, Gibson said it was "the right time" to step down as the Waratahs enter a rebuilding phase with as many as a dozen internationals heading overseas at the end of 2019.

The Waratahs have 12 players in Australia's 28-strong squad that will contest the world under-20s championship final this weekend.

"We've got some absolute gold nuggets here that are going to filter through our system over the next three to four years and it's time for another coach to take them on that journey and really own that process," he said.

"Having been here for seven years, it's time for a new voice, a new direction, a new game style as new players come into the team."

While insisting it wasn't a factor in his decision to leave, Gibson said there was no denying the Israel Folau controversy that dogged the Waratahs' 2019 campaign had "absolutely" taken a personal toll on him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Folau says the legal battle over his religious beliefs has already cost him over $100,000. Source: Israel Folau / YouTube

"Obviously Israel's had an incredible impact not only off the field but also on the field," he said.

"We lost the highest try-scorer in the history of the competition and that has an impact, particularly on the (reduced) number of tries we scored during the season.

"It's been a challenging period leading people through that. The time taken up and invested in that has taken away from rugby and focusing on it.

"I'm certainly challenged by that situation. I'm really proud of how the team's responded to that situation but it has been tiring."

Gibson had ambitions to reunite with Michael Cheika as the Wallabies' new attack coach before former NSW Waratahs playmaker Shaun Berne was revealed as Stephen Larkham's replacement on Friday.

"I've obviously had discussions earlier in the month but that's a decision for Cheik," Gibson said.

Instead the former All Black is now entering the "totally unknown".

"But I'm excited about that opportunity. I love coaching. I love being in rugby so there'll be something there," he said

Gibson was an assistant coach at the Crusaders, far and away Super Rugby's most successful franchise, before joining Cheika at the Waratahs in 2013.

The pair combined to mastermind the Waratahs' elusive first championship the following season before Gibson took over as head coach in late 2015 when Cheika was appointed Wallabies coach.

Gibson, who took the Waratahs to the semi-finals last year, nominated winning the title five years ago as the highlight of his seven seasons at the club.

He will remain at the Waratahs until his successor is appointed.

Daryl Gibson.
Daryl Gibson. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Religion
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try. New Zealand Kiwis v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 28 October 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals recent Kiwis-turned-Samoa star Martin Taupau attempted to convert him too
2
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
3
Squire was sin-binned early in the second half for an illegal tackle on Whetu Douglas in Christchurch.
Liam Squire's shoulder charge changes momentum of quarter-final as Crusaders eliminate Highlanders
4
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
5
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
NZRL want international 'flip-flopping' of players stopped after latest mini-exodus to Pacific teams
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Dunedin rugby club operating for over 130 years could be gone if fertiliser plant expands
Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday 12 April 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby picks: Can the Highlanders upset Crusaders in the quarter-finals?
00:19
The results show women across all ethnicities are more likely to experience ill treatment.

One in 10 Kiwi workers feel discriminated against, harassed or bullied - Stats NZ
01:47
The chief ombudsman announced today he will conduct a wide-ranging investigation.

Oranga Tamariki difficult to partner with, iwi leaders say