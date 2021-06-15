Departing Crusader Mataele earns Fiji debut against ABs

Fiji have named an experienced outfit for tomorrow night's opening Test against the All Blacks with just three debutants - including departing Crusader Manasa Mataele - on the bench in an otherwise near-strongest line-up.

Manasa Mataele. Source: Photosport

Coach Vern Cotter announced his team this morning, saying while Covid-19 has made their preparations for the Dunedin Test less than ideal, it's also serving as extra motivation for the team while their country is dealing with a devastating outbreak.

"We've been happy with the preparation. It hasn't been ideal, but when we see what is happening in Fiji, we just want to play well and hopefully, that will lift spirits on the island," Cotter said.

Cotter conceded his team won't be at full strength for the contest, noting regular halfbacks Frank Lomani and Mosesi Sorovi along with first-five Teti Tela are unable to join the side, but he is happy with the experience he has.

"We haven't got all our team, but we've got a team that's confident to play the All Blacks," Cotter said.

"Leone Nakarawa's coming back has helped cohesion in the lineout and lineout calling. He brings experience," he said.

The forward pack will also lean on prop Peni Ravai and flanker Johnny Dyer for leadership.

"We will need leadership," Cotter said.

"The forwards will have to be very good because we have to protect [halfback Simione Kuruvoli], who is only having his second game.

"But it is Fiji against the All Blacks, and his opponent is Aaron Smith... so it is a great day for him and the forwards must be strong to protect him," he said.

More experience can be found in the backline too with Ben Volavola donning the No.10 jersey while former Crusaders star Nemani Nadolo features on the wing.

Mataele - who confirmed a move to the Force in 2022 this week - has been handed a Test debut from the bench.

Hooker Peni Narisia and back utility Eneriko Buliruarua are the other two rookies earning their debuts from the bench.