Departing Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty finish All Blacks careers with tries in third place playoff win over Wales

All Blacks duo Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty finished their Test careers on a high, both scoring in the 40-17 victory over Wales in the Rugby World Cup's third place playoff.

With Smith leaving for French side Pau, and Crotty joining Japan's Kubota Spears among a host of other departing All Blacks, the clash with Wales was the last time a number of key players waved goodbye to the black jersey.

Smith grabbed his first try of the night in the final 10 minutes of the first half, slipping through the Welsh defence, before doubling his tally with the final play of the opening spell, finishing his All Blacks career with 39 tries.

Crotty meanwhile, was another to make his way to the line and score, benefiting from a trademark Sonny Bill Williams offload.

Captain Kieran Read is also leaving for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz, while Matt Todd will join Panasonic Wild Knights. Meanwhile Sonny Bill Williams is yet to announce his plans for next season, heavily linked with Canadian rugby league side Toronto Wolfpack.