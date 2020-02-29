Departing All Black Ngani Laumape back in Hurricanes' starting line-up for Rebels

Departing All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape will return to the Hurricanes starting line-up for their showdown against Melbourne Rebels.

Ngani Laumape. Source: Photosport

Laumape, who is leaving the Hurricanes at the end of the season to play the 2021/2022 season for French club Stade Francais, was a notable absence from the Hurricanes’ wild 64-48 win over the Waratahs.

The Hurricanes said the decision was made before Laumape announced his departure and it was for rest purposes, given he had featured in all eight of their Super Rugby Aotearoa fixtures.

Elsewhere in the backline, Jonathan Taumeteine has been handed the No.9 jersey while Orbyn Leger replaces the injured Ruben Love at first-five who is expected to only miss a week due to concussion after escaping a serious spinal injury at the SCG.

Also in the backline, Wes Goosen slots onto the left wing in place of Salesi Rayasi, who has dropped out of the 23 altogether as coach Jason Holland continues to rotate his players.

Up front, tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax and lock Scott Scrafton move into the run-on side as the lone changes to the pack.

"At the end of Super Rugby Aotearoa, we made it clear to the squad that there would be opportunities for players to show what they can do and we are determined to create plenty of competition for positions as we work through the coming weeks," Holland said.

The Hurricanes play the Rebels at 7pm in Wellington this Friday.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia, 2. Dane Coles (c), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. James Blackwell, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Reed Prinsep, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Devan Flanders, 9. Jonathan Taumateine, 10. Orbyn Leger, 11. Wes Goosen, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Julian Savea, 15. Jordie Barrett.