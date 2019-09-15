Delighted Sonny Bill Williams and wife Alana expecting fourth child

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has confirmed he and his wife Alana are expecting their fourth child.

Williams broke the news on social media, listing "baby #4" alongside the names of his other three children that belong to the "All Blacks Family".

"Sometimes I really don’t think I deserve all the blessings I’ve received in my life," the 34-year-old captioned the picture.

"Alhumdulliah Alhumdulliah Alhumdulliah!! Love and blessings fam."

Williams and his wife Alana have had two two daughters - Iman was born in 2014 and Aisha in 2016 - along with their son Zaid who was born in June 2018.

