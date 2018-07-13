 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'That was a deliberate act' - Chris Boyd slams Chiefs second-five after thuggish red card

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd didn't hold back in his condemnation of Chiefs second-five Johnny Fa'auli after his no-arms hit left Wes Goosen in doubt for next weekend's Super Rugby quarter-final rematch between the two sides.

The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.
Source: SKY

In the second half of the Chiefs' 28-24 win in Hamilton last night, Fa'auli, 22, was shown a straight red card for his tackle on Goosen, who failed two separate concussion tests, unable to return to the field.

Speaking after the match, Boyd was highly critical of the incident, which has all but ruled Goosen out of next week's quarter-final in Wellington.

"I mean, I don't like to see a red card in any game, but red is red, and you don't get a more obvious red card than that," Boyd said.

"That was shoulder, no arms, straight to the head, with force, with intent. There's no butting out of any of that.

"So that was a deliberate act. The Chiefs will be disappointed with that action, I'm assuming the player will be disappointed with that action. And at the end of the day, he got, in the end, what was necessary."

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper came to the defence of his young player, although did admit his disappointment at Fa'auli's actions.

"He's (Fa'auli) better than that," Cooper said.

"He looks to stamp his mark defensively, but he's got to do it within the rules, he just can't drift up, particularly towards the head."

Fa'auli will now face a judicial hearing for the incident, which could see him banned for the remainder of the Chiefs Super Rugby campaign.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

Brutal high tackle sees Chiefs reduced to 14 men in see-sawing win over the Hurricanes

00:34
2
The South African defeated John Isner in a five-set monster match.

Watch: Kevin Anderson through to Wimbledon final after six-hour marathon clash

00:50
3
The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.

Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

00:14
4
The Kiwi maintained his Irish form as he celebrated his surge in to the world's top 100.

Red-hot Ryan Fox nails tough putt in strong start to Scottish Open

01:37
5

All Blacks Sevens reaping benefits of new centralised program ahead of World Cup

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.