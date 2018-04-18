Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'

Chiefs and Hawke's Bay halfback Brad Weber says he reached out to All Blacks management for a "please explain" after missing out on the 51-man end-of-year squad headed to Japan and Europe.

Weber's name was missing from both the 32-man main unit and 19-strong wider squad named on Monday.

Regulars Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara and Super Rugby teammate Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi were named in the 32 while Bryn Hall and Mitchell Drummond were taken as the extra halfbacks for the Japan leg.

The selections mean, at best, the one-Test All Black is currently considered sixth in the national halfback rankings which left Weber confused.

"Yes. I thought I was a decent chance. I've been playing some of my best rugby this year. Certainly gave myself a hell of a shot but they obviously thought differently," he told Radio Sport.

"I text and rang Fozzie [assistant coach Ian Foster] to find out."

"...he did get back to me and we had a bit of a yarn around a few things."

To make matters more awkward for Weber, he had to deal with mixed emotions after teammate Gareth Evans found out he had made the cut while the two were out for a round of golf.

"I was bloody stoked for him. We've been best mates since we were 14 and follow each other around the country most of the time.

"To be fair, Gareth was more gutted for me than I was for myself. It would have been really cool for both of us to be there obviously…but it wasn't to be. I'll be watching anyway and hoping Gareth gets his chance."

"I will be doing my best to force my way in by having some decent Super Rugby form next year. That's the plan at the moment, to force my way in. I don't know if that will be enough. I'm not sure but certainly I'll be doing everything possible in my power to put the pressure on them to select me."

Weber was selected for the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday, meaning he will still have end-of-year action to look forward to with the team touring the Americas to face USA, Chile and Brazil next month.