Defending Super Rugby champion Hurricanes find new way to get even fitter

The Hurricanes are combatting critics from last year who labelled them 'fat, slow and unfit' with a new training programme.

Five months after proving their enemies wrong with their first ever Super Rugby title, the 2017 Hurricanes are hoping to be fitter than ever thanks to the team's new altitude training chamber.

Set up in the University of Otago’s Wellington base, the room not only adjusts the level of altitude but also the ability to change temperature and humidity levels – essentially giving players the exact conditions they would face playing in places such as South Africa.

Terry O’Donnell, the laboratory’s manager, says there’s been a couple of grumbles from the big, burly men.

"We've heard a few complaints about it being hard work, but that’s all good in the preseason I hear," he said.

"We're a little bit lower than Johannesburg at the moment, but we're looking to develop that over next couple of weeks where they’ll move up to 3000 metres."