Defence Blacks embrace cult status in Japan as they get mistaken for All Blacks often

By Joe Porter for rnz.co.nz

While the Rugby World Cup dominates headlines it's not the only rugby tournament going on in Japan, with defence forces from around the globe taking part in their own World Cup.

The event has run simultaneously to the actual World Cup for the last three tournaments and New Zealand made it to the third place playoff against France this year.

The Defence Blacks lost 10-5 to France in the third place playoff, with Fiji beating the UK in the final.

The NZ military haka wowed the local Japanese crowd, with many coming just to get a glimpse of the famous challenge.

It was the same at each game they played.

"It was totally packed and they all went berserk when they heard the haka," Shane Coburn said.

"Just had a woman come up to me before and ask when are they doing 'the dance', we are here to see 'the dance'."

Shane and his wife Kelly made the journey from Tawa to support their son James, who until a few weeks ago was not a military man.

"They were really short of a tighthead prop, so they phoned Wellington and Wellington put his name forward. So he had to join the Territorials to get over here.

"He swore allegiance just three weeks before he came."

The couple joke that they hope their son, a fire-fighter, won't have to be deployed.

Abby Rivers also made the hikoi from Aotearoa to cheer on her partner Lua.

"My partner was based down south doing a course and they called him up a few days before they had a camp in Wellington. He just called me up and said 'I'm going to Japan'. So my mother and I booked tickets."

Rivers and the Coburn's revealed the Defence Blacks have picked up cult status in Japan, due to a case of mistaken identity.

"They stop at truck stops a lot on their bus and they have to sign autographs because people think they are the All Blacks. It is easier than to do it than try to explain what is going on."

Babies have even been passed to the defence force players for photos to be taken, assuming they are the All Blacks.

However, it turns out there is an All Black among their ranks.

Former New Zealand captain Buck Shelford served in the Navy in the 1970's and 80's and has played, as well as been an ambassador, for the Defence Blacks ever since.

"This is the third world cup they have had. I captained the team in 1985 - the first tour after the Second World War - through Britain. We went through undefeated; it was a great tour."

Shelford said there's always been a strong affinity between the Japanese, New Zealand and Māori.

"They very much like our culture. They come to New Zealand and they go to the Māori areas like Rotorua to see Whaka (Whakarewarewa). They are really interested in the tangata whenua of New Zealand."

While disappointed the team lost the third place play-off match, assistant coach Malaga Leota said they've done New Zealand proud.

"It is all about representing our country, our people and who we are."

It's a small world and New Zealand is even smaller. It turns out Leota is an uncle of Hurricanes and Manu Samoa lock Kane Le'aupepe, who hooked the Defence Blacks up with tickets to tonight's Rugby World Cup clash between Samoa and Russia in Kumagaya.