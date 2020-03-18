Decision over NZ Super Rugby derbies delayed, 1 NEWS understands

New Zealand Rugby's hopes of a domestic Super Rugby competition have been put on the back foot with the organisation pausing for at least 48 hours while further advice is sought from public health officials, 1 NEWS understands.

The clubs have been instructed that players will not be allowed to assemble until Tuesday night at the earliest and that any players who continue to train at club facilities must adhere to strict distance maintenance protocols.

New Zealand Rugby have continued to voice a desire to forge ahead with a compressed Super Rugby season comprising the five New Zealand clubs.

Planning has included chartering flights for players in and out of matches due to increased travel restrictions.

