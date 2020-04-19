Decision expected soon on who world champion Springboks will play this year

South Africa's Rugby Union says it'll soon announce how the Springboks' restructured international calendar will look.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Source: Getty

Officials say details of the season are being finalised with the South African Government and other stakeholders.

It comes as reports suggest the Springboks are looking to opt out of November's Rugby Championship and instead play in an eight team tournament based in Europe which would also include Fiji.

SANZAAR has backed New Zealand to host this year's Rugby Championship.

On Monday World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte was quoted by French media saying organisers for the northern hemisphere competition were in "advanced discussions" with the South African Rugby Union, who are an option to replace Japan who can't travel due to coronavirus restrictions.

A spokesperson for the South African Rugby Union and SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos both shut down the report.