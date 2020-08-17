TODAY |

Decision day for North v South rugby clash

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby is expected today to announce if or when the North versus South match will go ahead.

The North v South match was scheduled to take place at Eden Park on August 29. Source: Photosport

The game remains in doubt after the Government's latest Covid-19 alert levels announcement yesterday.

The clash, which has been dubbed an All Blacks trial, was scheduled for this Saturday at Eden Park, before it was pushed back to September 5th the current lockdown.

Wellington has been floated as an alternative venue.

But with Auckland remaining at Alert Level 3 until Monday and then Level 2 for at least a week along with the rest of the country, there are concerns the game wouldn't be able to go ahead with a crowd at either location.



