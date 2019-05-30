TODAY |

Deaf Blacks, NZ's hearing-impaired rugby team, thriving despite funding struggle

Despite a struggle for funding, the national deaf rugby team has been resurrected, hosting Argentina in a series of Tests over the last week.

It's been a labour of love for many in the side, as the players aim to help officials push for a World Cup of their own.

In their first games in two years, the Deaf Blacks have already won the first two Tests against Argentina to retain their position as one of the top deaf rugby nations in the world.

The squad was selected from three different regional sides but assistant coach Ben Robertson says maintaining top status is proving costly.

"We have limited funding - we try our best to manage how many games we get.

"Hopefully in the future we can see some sponsorship and resolve some of those funding issues with our strong Deaf Blacks team."

With some funding from New Zealand Rugby, but none this year from Deaf Aotearoa, it leaves the team fending for itself.

Performing on the field is the team’s best hope of making other sections of the game sit up and take note - with dreams of a world cup being played again in the near future.

"I feel really privileged to be in the New Zealand Deaf Rugby team," Deaf Blacks lock Phillip King said.

"People see we are deaf but we can play rugby and it doesn't matter if you are deaf or hearing we are equal to everyone else so people can get behind us and support us."

    The team hosted Argentina for two Tests this week and showed they’re a top side. Source: 1 NEWS
