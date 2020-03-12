David Havili out of hospital, recovering after emergency surgery

David Havili has spoken for the first time since his emergency surgery last week, posting on social media that he's home from hospital and recovering.

David Havili in hospital Source: Instagram/David Havili

The 25-year-old underwent surgery on Friday last week with an issue with his bowel requiring intervention and ruling him out of Super Rugby indefinitely.

Taking to Instagram, the Crusaders' fullback says he's thankful for the support he's received since the operation last week.

"Finally home after a week in hospital after undergoing emergency bowel surgery," he wrote.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone for the kind messages over the last week! Still unsure on the recovery time frame but I’m looking forward to the challenge and trying to get back for the @crusadersrugbyteam."