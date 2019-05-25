David Havili determined to make Crusaders' No.15 jersey his own in 2021

The Crusaders' back David Havili doesn't want to become a utility player and instead is keen to make the number 15 jersey his own.

David Havili of the Crusaders in action against the Blues. Source: Photosport

After spending much of last season's Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign recovering from a thumb injury, he returns to some tough competition in the fullback position at the 10-time Super Rugby champions.

Will Jordan is looking to build on his breakout 2020 season which helped the Crusaders to the Super Rugby Aotearoa title and resulted in selection to the All Blacks.

With Brayden Ennor out for the season with an ACL injury, Havili's previous experience in the centres will give coach Scott Robertson another option.

However, 26 year old Havili has made it clear that he is gunning for the fullback position in 2021.

"It definitely plays in my favour that I can play in a couple of other positions, but if I can get into the fifteen position that's where I'm preferred."

Robertson has previously utilized Havili in the inside backs, notably in the Crusaders' match against the British & Irish Lions during the 2017 tour, while he has also featured in the first-five and wing positions.

Havili says while position changes can be a source of frustration he is prepared to play wherever his team require him.

"I thrive on it but at the same time it can be frustrating at times but any jersey that I put on for the Crusaders I'm going to do my best for the team whether that's in the midfield or out the back."

"I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge this year especially with being able to play in the midfield and at fullback."

Coming off the back of an impressive provincial season captaining Tasman to the defence of their Mitre 10 Cup Premiership title, Havili is aiming to make a return to the All Blacks fold this year.

He believes competing for his preferred position can help him make a claim for his first international call-up since 2017.

"I think for me it's being competitive each week, really pushing for what jersey I'm playing in each week and being consistent in what I do."

"I think that I'm playing really well and I hope that I can carry on from what I started at the Mitre 10 cup level."

The fullback position may prove a difficult dilemma for Scott Robertson as Will Jordan's impressive performances for both the Crusaders and the All Blacks made him one of the form players of 2020.

The addition of former-Highlanders outside back Josh McKay as injury cover will only add more competition for the number 15 jersey.

Robertson will be able to experiment with his latest dilemma when the Crusaders kick off their pre-season on February 12th against the Highlanders, as the South Island rivals face off for the Farmlands Cup in Temuka.