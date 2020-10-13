TODAY |

David Campese says All Blacks 'aura has gone', Ian Foster 'won't last' as coach

Source:  1 NEWS

Wallabies legend David Campese has taken aim at the New Zealand Rugby, saying the All Blacks have lost their "aura" and coach Ian Foster won't last in the role.

Wallabies great David Campese. Source: Getty

Campese said the All Blacks' dominance in world rugby in recent years was is largely due to regular trans-Tasman fixtures.

“You take Australia away and New Zealand wouldn’t be anywhere near where they are,” Campese told Stuff.

“They’re lucky we’ve played against them year in, year out. We’ve helped them as well," he added.

The 101-cap Wallabies veteran also claimed the All Black ex-factor is no more, pointing to a lack of level-headed performances amongst the up-and coming players during Sunday's draw against Australia in Wellington.

"That All Black is aura is gone. The younger guys are not composed, they're not the same," Campese told Stuff.

“The All Blacks have lost something. They didn’t have that composure, and they panicked a bit, which they normally don’t do."

Campese also criticised the appointment of Ian Foster as All Blacks coach, claiming he won't last longer than his contracted tenure of two years.

“I’m sorry but [Ian] Foster ... I don’t think he’s going to last," Campese said. 

“If you [NZ Rugby] were confident, why wouldn’t they give him a four-year contract?“

Rugby
All Blacks
