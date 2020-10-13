David Campese admits 'eating humble pie' after comments about All Blacks' lost aura go up in smoke

Wallabies legend David Campese has conceded he is eating humble pie this week after the All Blacks took down the Wallabies on Sunday in the second Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland.

Wallabies great David Campese. Source: Getty

Campese made headlines last week when he claimed the All Blacks had lost their aura and new coach Ian Foster wouldn't last in his role after their 16-16 draw with the Wallabies in Wellington.

Since then, Campese said All Blacks fans have given him hell for the comments but the only ones who truly silenced him were the players themselves with the 27-7 win.

“Yes I am eating humble pie. I would just like to congratulate the All Blacks again,” Campese said on social media.

“Another great victory. It’s always good to gee people up before a game. Unfortunately, the Wallabies didn’t come through."

Campese took the time to offer his opinion on the contest after that, suggesting while the All Blacks were impressive at Eden Park, Dave Rennie and the Wallabies still have plenty of room to grow.

"I think the game just demonstrated when the All Blacks are under pressure they play very well," Campese said.

"A great team effort and also what was important was that they were hungry. The Wallabies just seemed to think that last week’s game was going to help them this week. A very young team. We just need some more leaders on the field and we’ve got to realise if we haven’t got the ball we can’t win.

“Congratulations again. I’d like to thank all those All Blacks supporters who gave me hell over the weekend. But that’s life. I can move on. I can handle it.”