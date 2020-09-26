TODAY |

Dave Rennie, Wallabies, escorted to quarantine facility after arriving in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wallabies have arrived in New Zealand to begin their quarantine ahead of the first two Bledisloe Tests next month.

The Wallabies arrived in NZ late Friday night ahead of the first two Bledisloe Tests. Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian rugby team and Kiwi coach Dave Rennie landed in Christchurch late last night and were helped by the New Zealand Defence Force to board their buses and travel to their quarantine facility.

The Associated Press reports the Wallabies are staying at a four-star hotel for their mandatory isolation.

The Bledisloe Tests in New Zealand will be played in Wellington on October 11 and Auckland the following week, though the Eden Park Test will likely will be moved to Dunedin if Auckland remains under Level 2 restrictions.

The remaining Bledisloe Tests will take place in Australia during the Rugby Championship, however there is some controversy over the last Test which takes place on December 12 in Sydney - a fixture New Zealand Rugby say they didn't sign off because it means the All Blacks will be in managed isolation for Christmas instead of with their families.

