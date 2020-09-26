Dave Rennie, Wallabies, escorted to quarantine facility after arriving in Christchurch

The Wallabies have arrived in New Zealand to begin their quarantine ahead of the first two Bledisloe Tests next month.

The Australian rugby team and Kiwi coach Dave Rennie landed in Christchurch late last night and were helped by the New Zealand Defence Force to board their buses and travel to their quarantine facility.

The Associated Press reports the Wallabies are staying at a four-star hotel for their mandatory isolation.

The Bledisloe Tests in New Zealand will be played in Wellington on October 11 and Auckland the following week, though the Eden Park Test will likely will be moved to Dunedin if Auckland remains under Level 2 restrictions.