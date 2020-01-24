TODAY |

Dave Rennie volunteers to take pay cut from Wallabies coach job to help Rugby Australia's financial issues

Source:  AAP

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has volunteered to take a 30 per cent pay cut in line with Rugby Australia's senior executives, as the code combats the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. Source: Getty

Rennie, who is expected to arrive in Australia around mid-July, had a conversation about reducing his salary with RA interim CEO Rob Clarke on Thursday evening.

"Dave instigated the conversation and volunteered to take the same pay cut as the other executives in the organisation," Clarke said.

While Rennie is believed to have done some preparatory work for his new job, RA could not alter his contract before he formally starts in the job.

Its understood Rennie had made it clear in earlier discussions with RA officials that he didn't necessarily expect to receive the full salary.

Rennie had previously taken a 25 per cent salary deferral as coach of Scottish team Glasgow Warriors, who released him from his contract a little earlier than scheduled, as their season remained suspended.

His salary reduction is in line with the 30 per cent cuts for RA's senior executives announced by former CEO Raelene Castle in late March before she stood down the following month.

Cash-strapped RA recently reported a $9.4 million loss, and earlier this week announced it was shedding 47 of its of the 142 full-time staff over the coming months.

They immediately terminated a further 30 contractors and casual workers for a total wage saving of $5.5 million.

Their financial plight was eased to some degree by $14.2 million of funding from global governing body World Rugby.

Rennie will return to New Zealand and quarantine in Auckland, and visit family in Palmerston North, before coming to Australia.

He will be able to assess the form of Wallabies aspirants in a five-team local version of the Super Rugby tournament scheduled to begin on July 3.

Rennie's first game in charge is expected to be delayed by around three months, after World Rugby postponed all Tests scheduled for July.

The Wallabies were to host matches against Ireland and Fiji.

Clarke said earlier this week RA was trying to arrange an expanded four-Test Bledisloe Cup series against New Zealand and also hoped to host a condensed version of The Rugby Championship before the end of the year.

