Dave Rennie says Wallabies 'not celebrating in the changing rooms' after Bledisloe draw

If anyone thinks Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is walking away from today's draw against the All Blacks happy, they've got another thing coming.

"We're certainly not celebrating in the changing rooms," the new coach said.

The Wallabies dominated most of the Wellington fixture, starving the All Blacks of both territory and possession throughout.

However, there was one glaring number that frustrated Rennie - penalties conceded - which the Wallabies doubled the All Blacks in with 14.

"The quality of our cleanout just wasn't good enough," Rennie said.

"We gave away 14 penalties and a big chunk of those were post-tackle."

One area Rennie was pleased with though was his team's character as they continued to battle with the All Blacks after the final hooter and even gave themselves a chance to win on a 55m penalty attempt by Reece Hodge which cruelly hit the posts.

"We've had three weeks together and we'll get a lot better," Rennie said.