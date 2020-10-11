TODAY |

Dave Rennie says Wallabies 'not celebrating in the changing rooms' after Bledisloe draw

Source:  1 NEWS

If anyone thinks Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is walking away from today's draw against the All Blacks happy, they've got another thing coming.

The new coach said he was proud with some aspects of his team's play but wants more out of them. Source: 1 NEWS

"We're certainly not celebrating in the changing rooms," the new coach said.

The Wallabies dominated most of the Wellington fixture, starving the All Blacks of both territory and possession throughout.

However, there was one glaring number that frustrated Rennie - penalties conceded - which the Wallabies doubled the All Blacks in with 14.

"The quality of our cleanout just wasn't good enough," Rennie said.

"We gave away 14 penalties and a big chunk of those were post-tackle."

One area Rennie was pleased with though was his team's character as they continued to battle with the All Blacks after the final hooter and even gave themselves a chance to win on a 55m penalty attempt by Reece Hodge which cruelly hit the posts.

"We've had three weeks together and we'll get a lot better," Rennie said.

"We had a chance today and didn't take it."

 

Rugby
All Blacks
