Dave Rennie says Sam Cane 'right man for the job' after recent wave of criticism hits All Blacks

Dave Rennie has added his support for All Blacks captain Sam Cane, saying if he was "involved" with the All Blacks, he'd have the loose forward as his skipper.

Critics have questioned the leadership of Cane and head coach Ian Foster this week after the All Blacks suffered their second-straight defeat on Saturday in a historic loss to Argentina.

Cane has since fired back at the outside noise, saying yesterday some "brutal" fans "might like to think they know a lot about the game of rugby, but in reality they don’t".

While Rennie said he wasn't aware of Cane's comments about supporters, he did say he believes in the 28-year-old.

"All I have to say about Sam is that he's a real high-quality man and one of the most impressive men that I've ever coached so I've got an enormous amount of respect for him," the Wallabies coach said.

"I feel for him - there's a fair bit of pressure on but he's the right man for the job. He'd certainly have my support if I was involved there."

Rennie and Cane worked together while the rugby mastermind was head coach of the Chiefs.