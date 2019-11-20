TODAY |

Dave Rennie not done with Glasgow despite sealing Wallabies coaching role

AAP
Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie continues to focus on his club duties with Glasgow Warriors after being announced in his new role with the Australian national team this week.

The New Zealander is to take the reins as Michael Cheika's replacement at the end of the current season but yesterday was only looking ahead to Glasgow's European Champions Cup campaign and a tough fixture at English side Exeter.

"Last weekend we went well, especially up front, and I'm looking for the boys to put in another shift this weekend," Rennie said.

Rennie has accepted a three-and-a-half year deal to coach the team. Source: 1 NEWS

"Exeter have a good set-piece and skill set. They will ask questions of us up front and we need to be strong again there."

Rennie, whose team also compete in the domestic Pro14 League, told the club's website this week: "All my focus is on the rest of the season in Glasgow as we strive to be in the mix come play-off time in both comps again."

The former Chiefs coach will leave his current team, the Glasgow Warriors, to take over for Michael Cheika. Source: 1 NEWS

The 55-year-old, who had also been linked with the vacant New Zealand post, has penned a three-and-a-half year deal with Rugby Australia through till the end of the 2023 World Cup.

He will be the second non-Australian coach, following countryman Robbie Deans who led the side from 2008 to 2013.

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie Source: Photosport
