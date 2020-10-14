TODAY |

Dave Rennie names four Wallabies debutants as part of sweeping changes to face All Blacks

Brumbies young gun Noah Lolesio will patrol the Wallabies backline after being named to make his Test debut in Saturday night's third Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks in Sydney.

Lolesio replaces the injured James O'Conner at five-eighth after being one of four debutants named by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie on Thursday.

Lolesio's Brumbies teammate Irae Simone also earns his first Test cap after replacing the injured Matt Toomua at inside centre, while Queensland Reds pair Tate McDermott and Fraser McReight have been picked on the bench.

In other backline changes, Dane Haylett-Petty returns at fullback at the expense of Tom Banks after recovering from a groin strain and the dynamic Jordan Petaia replaces Hunter Paisama at outside centre.

In the only change to the pack, Allan Alaalatoa will start at tighthead prop instead of Taniela Tupou, who will come off the bench.

But Lolesio's inclusion is the big call.

The 20-year-old will partner Brumbies teammate Nic White in the halves.

"It's really exciting to be able to name four more debutants in the squad this week," Rennie said.

"Noah and Irae have played a lot of footy together and we have no doubt they're ready to take the step up to Test rugby.

"Tate and Fraser have had big Super Rugby seasons and have impressed in training over the past month.

"It's an especially significant night for us with the chance to represent and celebrate our First Nations people by wearing the Indigenous jersey on home soil in front of our Wallabies family.

"We know New Zealand will pose another tough challenge but we've prepared well and will be ready to go on Saturday night."

Veteran Toomua is expected to miss the entire Bledisloe Cup and Tri-Nations campaign after limping off Eden Park during Australia's last-up 27-7 loss to New Zealand.

Wallabies: 15. Dane Haylett-Petty, 14. Filipo Daugunu, 13. Jordan Petaia, 12. Irae Simone, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Noah Lolesio, 9. Nic White, 8. Harry Wilson, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. Ned Hanigan, 5. Matt Philip, 4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Brandon Paenga- Amosa, 1. James Slipper.

Reserves: 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Rob Simmons, 20. Fraser McReight, 21. Tate McDermott , 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Hunter Paisami

