Dave Rennie 'an excellent choice' - former Wallabies hail Kiwi's appointment

Dave Rennie's appoingment as Wallabies head coach has been welcomed by some of Australia's former greats, the Kiwi to take charge of the side from next year.

Despite being linked with the now vacant All Blacks position, Rennie signed on with the Wallabies earlier this week, the second Kiwi after Robbie Deans to take charge of the Wallabies.

However, criticism has come Rennie's way, with many across the ditch preferring the Wallabies to be coached by an Australian.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald though, former Wallabies hooker turned commentator Phil Kearns outlined that Rennie's qualifications make him the obvious choice to take Australia towards the 2023 World Cup in France.

"I do think he's the right man," Kearns said of Rennie.

"There's no other obvious Australian candidate. Dave has got an amazing record.

The feedback I've had from people that have played under him; Steve Donald, the former All Black five-eighth, said he's the best coach he's ever had.

Rennie has accepted a three-and-a-half year deal to coach the team. Source: 1 NEWS

"Murray Mexted said he is one of the best coaches that's come through IRANZ [International Rugby Academy of New Zealand] and Stuart Barnes said he has done great things in Glasgow.

"From people that have known him and seen him, he sounds like a great pick."

Another ex-Wallaby, Rod Kafer was another to applaud Rennie's signing, although did hold out hope of an Australian again coaching the national side.

"By taking a coach with Dave Rennie's experience, I think he will be an excellent choice," Kafer said.

"Perhaps there is an Australian coach in the wings somewhere and we'll see one in the next cycle which would be fantastic."

Rennie will finish his current European season with Glasgow Warriors, before linking up with the Wallabies next year.

The former Chiefs coach will leave his current team, the Glasgow Warriors, to take over for Michael Cheika. Source: 1 NEWS
Dave Rennie 'an excellent choice' - former Wallabies hail Kiwi's appointment
