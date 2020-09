The dates for the two Bledisloe Cup Tests to be played in New Zealand in October have been confirmed, with Wellington and Auckland to host the two matches.

George Bridge and Sevu Reece lift the Bledisloe Cup Source: Photosport

The All Blacks will play the Wallabies at Wellington's Sky Stadium on Sunday October 11 and a week later at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday October 18.

Both matches will kick off at 3.30pm.