Daryl Gibson quits as New South Wales Waratahs coach

Associated Press
Former All Black Daryl Gibson resigned today as head coach of Super Rugby's New South Wales Waratahs after four seasons in charge with one year remaining on his contract.

Gibson joined the Waratahs as an assistant to current Wallabies coach Michael Cheika in 2013 before taking over as head coach in 2015.

The Waratahs said today they will name a new coach in the coming weeks.

New South Wales finished 12th overall in Super Rugby this season after being semifinalists and Australian conference winners last year.

They won only three of their last eight games, not helped by fullback Israel Folau's contract being terminated by Rugby Australia over his anti-gay social media comments.

Folau became Super Rugby's all-time leading try-scorer with his 60th five-pointer in a narrow eighth-round loss to the Blues in Auckland in April. But that was the last game the dual international played after having his multi-million-dollar four-year contract torn up over his tweets.

Gibson played 19 tests for the All Blacks between 1999 and 2002.

