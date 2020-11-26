Dane Coles says he's 'done the most work in the team' to fix discipline issues

Dane Coles has always been known as one of the first to get into the thick of it when it comes to the niggly side of rugby but the veteran All Black says he's been working on his mental skills and learning to "walk away".

The All Blacks' discipline has been a significant issue for the side this season and contributed to their shock 25-15 loss to Argentina almost two weeks ago, which Coles started in.

During the Test, Coles didn't help the team's cause when he had a penalty reversed from the team after a cheeky taunt - a "slap around the head" as he described it - was picked up by the referee.

The 33-year-old admitted it wasn't his best moment.

"Being a competitive person, I let myself down [doing that]," Coles said.

Coles said the All Blacks are expecting the same level of agitation from the Pumas in Saturday's rematch but they plan to tackle the niggles differently, himself especially.

"They do bring a lot of heat in that department but we can't let them dictate that sort of stuff and if they do bring it, as hard as it is sometimes to take, you've just got to walk away with a smile on your face and get on with your next task.

"We know it's going to come this week as well ... I suppose with my personality it's a little bit harder so I've done the most work in the team, especially as a leader and a senior player, to make sure I lead by example.

"It doesn't mean you can't play hard and have intent but it's just doing the stupid stuff that costs penalties and keeps them in the game.

"Individually, I've had to probably do more than most people in the team to make sure it doesn't happen again."