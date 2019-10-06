TODAY |

Dane Coles reveals Steve Hansen's 'bloody good' halftime address against Namibia

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is crediting a halftime team-talk to remember from coach Steve Hansen, before the team went on to clinch a 71-9 Rugby World Cup victory over Namibia.

As the All Blacks struggled through the first half of last night's win, coach Hansen is said to have unloaded a fiery message to his side during the halftime interval.

Whatever Hansen said did the trick too, with the All Blacks running in seven tries and 47 unanswered points in a relentless second spell - including a contender for try of the tournament to substitute TJ Perenara.

Speaking to Stuff after the match, Coles revealed that a fiery Hansen made his point more than clear to the All Blacks in his halftime address.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi were binned due to high contact in the match against Namibia. Source: 1 NEWS

"Yeah, it was one of the better ones," Coles said.

"And rightly so, we were really poor in that first half. He was into the boys.

"It was just more direct - you could tell. A bit old school, mate. It was bloody good. You don't see that too much these days."

With the win against Namibia secured, the All Blacks will now relocate from Tokyo to Toyota, preparing to face Italy in their final pool match of this year's World Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coach couldn’t hide his delight at his team’s final effort. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
2
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
3
TJ Perenara on try-of-the-tournament contender - ‘We grow up trying to do cool stuff’
4
Vicious left hook sees Israel Adesanya put Robert Whittaker on the canvas to become UFC middleweight champion
5
'F*** money, it’s about legacy' – Israel Adesanya says UFC future won’t be dictated by paychecks
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:01

Man-of-the-match Anton Lienert-Brown emphasises 'true team effort' from All Blacks

00:54

Yellow cards against Namibia 'just where our game is', says Steve Hansen
00:26

France manage to hold off resilient Tongan team in epic Pool C clash
00:57

TJ Perenara on try-of-the-tournament contender - ‘We grow up trying to do cool stuff’