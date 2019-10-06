Dane Coles reveals Steve Hansen's 'bloody good' halftime address against Namibia

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is crediting a halftime team-talk to remember from coach Steve Hansen, before the team went on to clinch a 71-9 Rugby World Cup victory over Namibia.

As the All Blacks struggled through the first half of last night's win, coach Hansen is said to have unloaded a fiery message to his side during the halftime interval.

Whatever Hansen said did the trick too, with the All Blacks running in seven tries and 47 unanswered points in a relentless second spell - including a contender for try of the tournament to substitute TJ Perenara.

Speaking to Stuff after the match, Coles revealed that a fiery Hansen made his point more than clear to the All Blacks in his halftime address.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Yeah, it was one of the better ones," Coles said.

"And rightly so, we were really poor in that first half. He was into the boys.

"It was just more direct - you could tell. A bit old school, mate. It was bloody good. You don't see that too much these days."